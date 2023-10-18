NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Goodwill Industries of Arkansas will host the inaugural Gala for Good next weekend to celebrate achievements and raise funds for the organization.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

During the event, Goodwill will present awards to the Achiever of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Employer of the Year and Community Partner of the Year. The keynote speaker will be Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

There will be a silent and live auction, live entertainment by the Ultimate Prince Tribute band along with dinner and drinks. Proceeds raised will support Goodwill programs including The Excel Center, The Academy, Career Services and Reentry Services.

The gala is sold out, but donations can be made online or at one of the donation center locations in Arkansas.

For more information on Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, visit GoodWillAR.org.