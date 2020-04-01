Goodwill Industries of Arkansas launches PPE Donation Drive to protect healthcare workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — To date, more than 560 Arkansans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 79 healthcare workers. Healthcare professionals on the front lines are at increased risk of contracting the virus from exposure to patients in their care, and hospitals are running low on personal protective equipment (PPE).

Some Arkansans are responding through grassroots efforts, hand-making masks to help supplement PPE caches. Today, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, with the assistance of the Arkansas Hospital Association and Cintas, launched a campaign to collect gloves, masks and other safety equipment.

“Based on the demand and the need that is out there, and projected in the future, that $30 million investment in personal protective equipment is not going to be sufficient to last us through this crisis,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said Monday of an anticipated shipment of additional PPE for Arkansas healthcare workers.

Arkansas businesses, organizations and residents are encouraged to donate personal protective equipment, including hand-made masks, at any Goodwill location. All soft items will be professionally laundered to medical standards and distributed to healthcare facilities in need.

“The Arkansas Hospital Association is so grateful to the many kind-hearted donors who are doing what they can to help hospitals,” said AHA Executive Vice President Jodiane Tritt. “Because our facilities are facing new challenges, we appreciate Goodwill offering a safe place for our community members to donate PPE that maintains social distancing protections for our community members and allows our hospitals to stay focused on caring for patients.”

Arkansans wanting to donate can do so safely by going to any Goodwill donation drop-off location. There is no need to get out of your vehicle. Just pop your trunk, and we’ll do the rest. A list of locations can be found at GoodwillAR.org/locations.

Items being collected include: