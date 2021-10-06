Goodwill Industries of Arkansas holding resource fair Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Goodwill Industries of Arkansas will be holding an event Thursday designed to help people looking for new opportunities.

The resource fair will offer ways for people to earn their high school diplomas, train for a better career or discover new ways to start over after incarceration.

There will be representatives from Goodwill’s Career Services, The Academy, Reentry Services, Life Coaches and The Excel Center at the event to share details on adult high school, free job search assistance, job training programs and more.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Excel Center Student Lounge located at 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock. To learn more, call 501-372-5100 or head to GoodwillAR.org.