Good Samaritan struck and killed while helping others on I-30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- An England man was killed Tuesday night while trying to assist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

Anthony Brian King, 37, was crushed between the disabled vehicle and his own when a third vehicle rammed into the back of the disabled vehicle. The disabled vehicle was partially in the roadway at the time of impact.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that initiated the accident were both injured and taken to a local hospital.

Conditions on the roadway were dry and clear at the time of the accident.