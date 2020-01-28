Update: Good Samaritan attacked in Faulkner County while helping driver stopped on highway, suspect arrested

Update:

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest has been made in a Saturday morning assault case that left a woman injured.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Edward Bechtel, 43, had been taken into custody earlier in the day. He is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center pending 1st degree battery and terroristic threatening charges.

The FCSO gave this narrative of the case:

On Saturday January 25th around 12:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Hwy 124 W in reference to an aggravated assault call. Deputies made contact with Pamela Nacke who made the call to dispatch. Mrs. Nacke advised deputies she was on her way home, when she noticed a white Jeep in the ditch. She stopped and noticed a male and female standing near the vehicle. Mrs. Nacke then got out of her vehicle to see if they needed assistance. Once out of the vehicle, the male began screaming at Mrs. Nacke telling her not to contact the police. The male then threw Mrs. Nacke in the ditch and began punching, kicking, and threatening her life. When he finally stopped attacking her, she was able to crawl out of the ditch and flagged down a vehicle approaching the scene. Mrs. Nacke was able to get home safely, where deputies met with her and took a statement. Mrs. Nacke was then transported to Conway Regional by ambulance and was treated for the injuries to her face, the back of her head, her wri st, and broken ankle.

Deputies turned this case over to the Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit Division. Through a quick investigation, the male and female were located. The male has been identified as Edward Bechtel. Bechtel (43) was arrested early Tuesday morning. He is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit 2 pending 1st degree battery and terroristic threatening charges.

Original story:

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a teacher was attacked while she tried to help another driver whose car was stopped in the middle of a highway.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Pam Nacke saw the car stopped on Highway 124 around midnight on Saturday.

Investigators say the man started beating her and threw her into a ditch. At some point, investigators say, the man’s car caught on fire. They do not know if it was intentionally set.

According to investigators, the suspect then ran off and a passerby stopped to help Nacke.