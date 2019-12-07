Good News Matters: Students from Japan visit Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This week, a baseball team from Japan is in the Natural State.

They are visiting their baseball sister team, Lakeside High School in Hot Springs.

They will play a big game against each other this weekend, but all week the Japanese team has been exploring the state.

They’ve also been learning about the Miracle League.

Miracle League of Arkansas gives kids with disabilities the chance to play ball, and this week the Japanese team got to see the impact it makes first hand.

“This is fantastic. In Japan they don’t have leagues for kids who are disabled, to have them come here and play and have this interaction with players here, it’s going to open up their mind,” said Peggy McCall from Miracle League Arkansas.

And through an interpreter, one of the players said they would love to launch something like this someday.

“In Japan, we don’t have anything like this for disabled people and I liked it, and we hope to make something like it in Japan,” said Taiga Kiyokawa who was visiting from Japan.

The high school baseball team from Japan is in Arkansas for a week, visiting landmarks like Central High School and meeting the Governor.

“It’s been so much and a great experience, we’ve been doing a lot of things we can’t do in Japan,” said Kiyokawa.

Hanamaki Higashi High School has been paired with Lakeside High School for 20 years through the city’s sister program, giving students from both schools a unique experience.

“I like to communicate with other people a lot, and I’m curious of the food,” said Kiyokawa.

Giving students from both schools a unique experience to learn a new culture and make new friends from across the world.

The baseball game between the two teams is tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeside High School.