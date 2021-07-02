Good News Matters: Little Rock’s River Market rebounding from pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a quiet year in 2020 due to the pandemic, the River Market in Little Rock is back in action.

This week it welcomes two big events, and Arkansans are excited to be a part of the excitement.

It all starts this Sunday with the return of one of the biggest events of the year, Pops on the River.

“It’s an exciting event full of fireworks, entertainment, a marketplace, and of course the symphony,” Diana Long with the River Market said.

Next Wednesday Movies in the Park returns. It’s a tradition that many in Arkansas look forward to.

“We picked great movies that came out in 2020 that you may not have seen on the big screen. We wanted an opportunity to show those this summer,” Long said.

It’s a welcome return after a tough year for everyone.

“We were down for about 14 months. We are glad to be back open again,” Long said.

The Farmers Market already opened earlier this year and has had a huge response as people flock downtown to shop and support local farmers.

“We have about 65-70 vendors. There are around 3-5,000 shoppers every Saturday, Long said. For more info on events happening in the River Market, click here