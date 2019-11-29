Good News Matters: Inside look at Arkansas Governor’s Mansion this holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s officially the Christmas season and the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion is decked out for the holidays as they host many groups and non-profits celebrating the season.

First Lady of Arkansas Susan Hutchinson took us on a tour of the mansion.

“Welcome to the Arkansas Governors Mansion for Christmas.”

Walking into the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, you’re immediately met with the joy of the holiday, and this year’s theme focuses on the reason for the season.

You see angels all aglow, all through, even on the landing on the stair case.” “We’re culminating in our grand hall with Oh Holy Night, Peace on Earth, The Birth of Christ.”

The lights and the colors bring Christmas cheer, and they worked to bring the feel of the holy night.

“We have the gold, taupe, and the silver.” “It’s in old Judea in Bethlehem, so we tried to pull in the palm tree effect.”

With art reflecting the moment Christ was born.

“They are extra long canvasses painted by Tim Morris.”

The Governor and First Lady also started something new this year, adding trees that represent the many countries that make an economic impact in our state.

“There are some 33 countries that have businesses in Arkansas and hire Arkansans, we took the top 17 that represent larger number of employees.”

The best part, they included Arkansas High School students in the the creation of the trees, students from these schools made the ornaments and decorations.

“I really like what the teachers did with their students, they had them research the country, and learn about the country so it wasn’t just about ornaments.” “They were just so creative in how to express these countries for the countries.”

“It’s really fascinating and a learning experience for us as well. I was really tickled to get to learn about these countries.”

The Governor and the First Lady are inviting everyone to see the decorations at an open house December 8. The trolley will take you there, giving you the chance to tour the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, shop in the gift shop and truly get in the Christmas spirit.

The Christmas open house, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 and will feature musical performances by the Little Rock Central High School Orchestra.

The open house will also offer free miniature train rides for children, as well as special appearances by Santa Claus.