Good News Matters: Arkansas Children’s Hospital renovates cafeteria

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), the staff works to make sure patients and families feel like they’re at home.

That’s one reason why they’ve just completed a 3.3 million dollar renovation of their cafeteria.

It’s been months in the making.

“It was quite an undertaking to give it new life,” says Amy Cress, with ACH.

The new cafeteria now feels nothing like a hospital cafeteria.

“When we opened, to have that personal touch, we wanted to make a space that was comfortable and welcoming,” she explains.

In the morning, there are buffets of breakfast food complete with a gourmet omelette station.

The renovation allows for plenty of new fresh food options.

“Breads are baked fresh here every day,” Cress continues. “We’re excited to have 5 different stations.”

There’s also a private room so families staying at the hospital can celebrate birthdays and other milestones.

“So if you want to have that celebration here and need a place to go, we’re proud to offer a special dining room where families can have special moments when they’re here with us,” she adds.

They also have hooks for children who need a feeding tube, allowing the family to eat together.

“What we’re most proud of is we had our family and patients in mind,” Cress says.

The new cafeteria gives employees a great place to eat. It also gives families who have loved ones in the hospital a place to get away and take a break in a beautiful space with delicious food, giving them a home away from home when they need it most.