Good News Matters: Angel Eye camera helps parents monitor babies in the NICU

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s never easy having a baby that spends a long time in the NICU. But UAMS makes it easier with a way to check in on your little one, no matter where you are.

Shawn and Bethany Brock’s baby Erica was born in July at just 28 weeks.

“She was one pound and 13 ounces. She was little,” Erica’s mother, Bethany Brock, said.

They knew then the NICU would become their home for the next few months.

“At first I was definitely terrified. It’s a scary thing knowing your baby is going to be a pound or so,” Bethany said.

Baby Erica is doing well now and they try to spend to as much time as possible with her in the NICU, but since they live in Heber Springs, at times they have to be away. That’s where the Angel Eye camera system comes in.

“The first time logging on it just made me feel so much better just looking at her,” Bethany said.

“Whenever we have to be away we use the Angel Eye camera and it helps with breastfeeding and coping with being away,” Erica’s father, Shawn Brock, said.

It was created at UAMS to give parents a way to check in on their babies.

“It’s a communication portal for parents to stay involved and better understand what’s going on with their baby,” Dr. Curtis Lowery with UAMS said.

And it was such a success it’s now used at hospitals around the country. They’re also exploring other ways at UAMS the system would be useful.

“As this unfolds, there’s more to be done with this model,” Dr. Lowery said.

In the meantime, it’s giving parents like the Brocks precious time and memories watching their babies grow.

“If there are times I look down and just want her home we can just look at that for a couple of minutes like we’re here for her,” Shawn said.