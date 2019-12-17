Golden Retriever shot in head in NLR neighborhood, in front of children

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A dog owner is furious after she says her dog was shot in the head in her neighborhood.

According to this police report from the North Little Rock police department this is an active cruelty to animals investigation.

Sol the golden retriever that was shot is going on three days here at the Hillcrest animal hospital.

The report says a witness says they saw a man yell at the dog then shoot the dog at point blank range in the drive way, and the witness also stated that her children witnessed the incident.

The owner estephany perez says her dog was on her property at the time and would never hurt anyone.

The X-rays show the bullet lodged into the dogs head unable to be removed by surgery now perez says justice needs to be served.

“I definitely want him to be punished to the full extent of the law, and it’s terrifying to think someone out there that could do this and is just capable of shooting a puppy…I mean he’s only 9 months old and I don’t know who could think about doing that not once but twice.” says Perez.

Police are continuing to investigate after this happened on Saturday. They say they have a suspect, but no arrest has been made at this time.