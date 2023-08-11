INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – A GoFundMe was created to help the Humane Society of Independence County after their building was destroyed in the Wednesday storm.

The fundraiser was started to help the animal shelter rebuild after a fallen tree took off their roof during the storm. The tree fell where the cats were staying and near where the dog kennels were outside, officials said.

Officials with the shelter said that two of three cat rooms were destroyed. All the cats and kittens were placed in the third room, which officials say is habitable temporarily. In a social post, the animal shelter shared the damage.

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

Images from the Humane Society of Independence County

The GoFundMe page shows that the organizer has a goal of raising $30,000. So far, more than $1,000 has been donated. To make donations, visit GoFundMe.com.