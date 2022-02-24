SEARCY, ARK. – It’s no secret that mother nature can be powerful, and she defiantly showed her strength in White County Wednesday night.

A massive tree came toppling down on Mitzi Caswell’s home in Searcy on Home Road while she and her husband were finishing dinner.

She says “It started off as a rumble and then got louder and louder” until eventually, that rumble turned into a BOOM.

The tree hit their home and “it was like a bomb exploded,” she describes.

The 50-foot-tall tree (at the least) made Caswell’s home its resting spot for the night and as you can imagine, they didn’t get much sleep as they feared more lumber would make impact.

Their home sits in an area that is surrounded by several trees of the same caliber and “every little noise [she] was worried because [she] could hear the cracking.

When Mitzi got up this Thursday morning and walked outside to see the damage in the daylight, she began to thank God several times as she was thankful no one was hurt.

She was also thankful because they didn’t lose power, no damage to her car and the tree landed in a spot that didn’t demolish the structure of the home.

Several tree branches did puncture through the roof but that’s not stopping Mitzi from being joyful.

“You can cry, or you can laugh, and you don’t get anywhere with tears.”

Before the tree showed up at their front door, they planned on moving closer to their grandkids. And this happening just added a boost to make that happen.