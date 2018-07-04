Gluten-Free Fireworks Add Some Humor to the Fourth

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Along I-49 in Springdale, a stand labeled gluten-free fireworks is catching the eye of many drivers.

Adam Keeley and his dad are the owners of Pinnacle Fireworks based in Northwest Arkansas.

The two co-owners wanted to set themselves apart from other stands in the area by bringing some humor to their customers.

Adam Keeley anticipates his busiest day to be on the Fourth, but he has had a steady flow of customers all week.

"A lot of the people that come in want to crack a joke right along with you," Adam Keeley said. "Every now and then you will get someone that comes in and says so fireworks are supposed to be gluten-free right? Have I been buying fireworks that have gluten? So then I say no no they are gluten-free. It is just a little fun."

Another additional feature is each fireworks package has a QR Code.

It is an app you can scan on your phone to see a video of what the fireworks will look like.