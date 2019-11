BENTON, Ark. – The holiday shopping season is getting kicked off in Benton with an annual event.

It’s Glitz & Garland at the Benton Event Center.

The shopping fun starts Friday (noon to 8 p.m.) and continues on Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Shoppers will find more than 80 booths selling everything from jewelry and collectibles to kid’s clothes, accessories, and much more.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

