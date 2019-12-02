Glass recycling fee proposed in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Board of Directors is set to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would create a glass recycling fee.

The fee, which would not exceed $3.39, would be mandatory for people who live in the city.

The resolution would increase the total for solid waste fees to $32.29 a month per household.

Some people say they are against the proposal because it would cost too much and there are other services around the city that recycle glass.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.