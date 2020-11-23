Girls on the Run 5K crosses the finish line over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Girls on the Run 5K crossed the finish line at Murray Park over the weekend.

It was the end of an eight-week program for 3rd to 5th grade girls.

Throughout the fall, they have explored their individual and collective power through discussions, activities, and games.

The foundation of the program is running, but it also builds self-confidence and health relationships.

“It’s building up confidence. Anti bullying and no negative self talk is a big message, so it really teaches them to strong, brave, powerful women. It’s a great program,” says Jennifer Milwee, a parent of one of the participants.

14 girls took part this year. This weekend they also built colorful birdhouses that have been donated to Little Rock Parks and Recreations.