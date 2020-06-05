Girl Scouts new virtual activities helping to connect young women

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although many summer events are being canceled, area Girl Scouts are making the best of their summer with their new virtual experience and it’s open to all girls.

It’s called Girl Scouts at Home, and it represents a new way to participate in the young women program says girl scout CEO Dawn Prasifka.

Everything from building tents to arts and crafts are just a few of the actives the ladies can expect during the virtual experiences.





Prasifka says going virtual this summer is connecting girls like never before.

“Girl Scouts has connected girls universally instead of just in their local and so they are actually making friends across all the council lines even into other countries. Which is really a powerful thing to be happening.” said Dawn Prasifka , CEO of Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas

The online actives are typically hosted once a week and are free to participate.

You can find more on their website here.