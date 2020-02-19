Girl Scout cookies arrive, sales begin Feb. 21

1  of  2
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Girl Scout cookie season has arrived!

The North Hills Service Unit cookie drop took place Wednesday in North Little Rock.

Girl Scout leaders, co-Leaders and volunteers picked up cases of cookies at this “mega-drop.”

Booth sales in front of local storefronts will begin Friday, Feb. 21 and continue through Sunday, March 15.

Along with the long time favorites – Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Girl Scout S’mores, a fresh lemon cookie, the Lemon-Up was newly introduced.

Girl Scout Cookies are $5 a box.

Find cookies by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org.

