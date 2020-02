(Left to Right) Kylee Schisler, 9, saves sister Maddie Schisler, 6, from dog attack. KAIT photo.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. – A local 9-year-old girl is being praised for saving her 6-year-old sister during a dog attack last month.

KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro reports the younger girl is now back at school after the incident that left her with severe injuries that included a broken rib and vertebrae, along with nerve and muscle damage.

Their father’s pitbull attacked as the girls played in a side yard at his home in Jonesboro on Jan. 20.

