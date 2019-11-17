Girl dies, two others injured in accident on Interstate 40

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A girl has died and two other people are hurt after an accident Saturday morning on Interstate 40.

The names of the minors are not being released due to their age.

42-year-old Daniel Miller of Hixon, Tennessee was hurt in the accident.

It happened on Interstate 40 Westbound between Palestine and Wheatley shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the Jeep SUV in which the children were riding was pulled partially off the road onto the inside shoulder when it was struck by a cargo van driven by Miller.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is continuing.