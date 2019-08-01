1  of  2
Ginsburg venue changed for Arkansas visit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Clinton School has announced a venue change for its September lecture featuring U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(News release) – Because of the overwhelming response, the location for the Kumpuris Lecture featuring the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been moved to Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

This venue change will allow for additional RSVPs to be accepted from the waitlist.

Despite the venue change, the event remains at capacity with a waitlist.

In the following days, those on the waitlist will begin receiving emails to confirm their seat.

The date and time of this Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture will remain unchanged.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

