LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here’s your chance to decide for yourself!

The Arkansas State House Society will be hosting a Ghost Hunting 101 fundraising event on Saturday, November 5, from 7 – 10 p.m.

Arkansas paranormal investigators Rhonda Burton and Linda Howell will hold a three-hour class, offering an hour of instruction in paranormal investigative techniques and then two hours of sample investigation.

Tickets for the class are $35 each. Advance reservations are required, with the reservation deadline set for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Tickets can be purchased at the Arkansas State House Society website.

For more information contact georganne.sisco@arkansas.gov, or call 501-324-8641.