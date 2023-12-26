Now that Christmas is over, the focus has shifted to New Year’s Eve festivities. If you are looking for an outfit or decorations to bring in the new year, one local business may be the perfect fit.

Kimberly Cook from Live Thankfully joined Arkansas Today with a few items that might fit your New Years party needs.

Live Thankfully collects donated items from the community, puts out items at a fraction of the cost and then takes all money made in their efforts to invest back into the community.

To check out Live Thankfully online and help make an impact, please visit LiveThankfullyLittleRock.com.