LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in Arkansas are getting ready to save money while spending money as they prepare their kids in getting back to school.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration stopped by Arkansas Today to talk with Claire Kreuz about the wide variety of items that will be free of both state and local sales tax in Arkansas on August 6 and 7.

This is the tenth year for Arkansas’ Tax-Free Holiday, which started in 2012.

To learn more, visit the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website.