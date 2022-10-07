LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Halloween is right around the corner and you can support the Arkansas Children’s Hospital while getting into the Halloween spirit.

During the month of October, Spirit Halloween takes donations for its Spirit of Children program. You can donate at any Spirit Halloween store in the state and every dollar goes to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

A.C.H uses those funds to support their child life services.

“That really goes to show when there’s partnerships like the one that we have with Spirit Halloween that really can make a direct impact through those programs and through those services in our child life department on children every day at the hospital,” Arkansas Children’s Foundation Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Programs Director Rhonda McBain said.

Those programs include music, art and pet therapy along with other services that help make the kids say in the hospital more comfortable.

“Not everybody thinks about making the kids happy while they’re in the hospital and healing, laughter go hand in hand we think so that’s why we decided to help with that particular division,” Spirit Halloween Local Operator Dave Mendelsohn said.

Spirit Halloween has donated more than $350,000 to ACH as part of the program and more than $100,000,000 to children’s hospitals across the country.