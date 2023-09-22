LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those looking to adopt a forever friend without the extra fees are in luck because the Little Rock Animal Village is offering free adoptions this weekend.

Officials with the shelter said the adoptions will be waived Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

During the adoption process, officials said that all animals will be microchipped, spayed or neutered, have one year worth of shots and a heart worm test.

The shelter has a list of adoptable animals on their website at FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org. Officials said not all animals are posted online, but all the animals are at the shelter located at 4500 Kramer Street in Little Rock.

The shelter is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.