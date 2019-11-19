Gentry police investigate home shot up Monday

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — Gentry Police Department is investigating a shooting after pellets from a shotgun were found all over the front of a home.

According to Gentry Police Chief Clay Stewart, no one was injured in the shooting. During the investigation, police found pellets from a shotgun embedded in the front of the home and on the ground.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of S. Giles Avenue.

Stewart said a neighbor who heard the 3 or 4 blasts reported seeing someone in a hoodie leaving the scene and headed toward the southwest but did not see a gun.

The area was closed off by law enforcement officers from Gentry, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and neighboring police departments.

Police brought in a tracking dog to try to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful, Stewart said.

Police are continuing the investigation into the incident and have some persons of interest but no arrests have been made, according to Stewart.