LITTLE ROCK, Ark, – Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, General Wesley Clark, paid a visit Tuesday to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

General Clark, who is from the capital city, spoke to students in the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program.

He discussed the war in Ukraine along with the geopolitical impact of the sanctions on Russia, specifically in the field of energy.

“I think what I took away from it the most was what we and our generation need to be doing and what’s going on and why we need to be tuned in to what’s happening and how we can make a difference,” student Chloe McGhee said.

The course the students are taking focuses on energy policy.