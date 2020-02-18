Gassville man arrested after he was found with stolen property

GASSVILLE, Ark. (News release) — A Gassville man was arrested Saturday, February 15th for motor vehicle theft and other charges after deputies were dispatched to a residence on State Highway 5 North in the Midway area.

David Albrecht, 37, was arrested on charges of theft and battery.

The people living at the residence reported that DAVID SCOTT ALBRECHT, an acquaintance, had been allowed to spend the night there. The next morning, February 15th, the victims awoke to discover that their vehicle was missing, along with a $80 in cash and personal belongings that included several DVD movies and articles of clothing. DAVID ALBRECHT was also nowhere to be found.

The victims’ vehicle was a 1999 Mercury Marquis, grayish blue with a black top. Deputies were alerted to watch for that vehicle. After Sheriff’s Sergeant Brian Davis took the theft report, he left the residence and then shortly thereafter found the stolen vehicle. The driver pulled into a convenience store parking lot. Sergeant Davis made contact with the driver and identified him as DAVID ALBRECHT.

During the course of the investigation, ALBRECHT denied taking the vehicle without authorization but admitted to stealing the $80 in cash, which he later returned to the victims. The other articles missing from the residence were found inside the vehicle. ALBRECHT was subsequently arrested and taken to the Detention Center. During the booking process, ALBRECHT was found to be wearing a gold coin necklace and a gold bracelet. These were also identified as being stolen from the victims. Also while being booked in ALBRECHT because very unruly. He was screaming, shouting obscenities, and banging on the cell door, refusing to follow commands from the jail staff. ALBRECHT was twice place in a restraint chair for periods of time before being returned to his cell. Jail Corporal Ethan Raymond went to the cell that ALBRECHT was in to check on him. ALBRECHT was seen to have his head in the toilet. Corporal R aymond directed ALBRECHT to get up, but he initially refused. ALBRECHT then became combative and physically struck Corporal Raymond in the chest, knocking the wind out of him. Jailers were then able to subdue ALBRECHT again and put him back in the restraint chair.

DAVID ALBRECHT, 37 years old of Gassville, is being held on charges of:

Theft of Property – Felony

Battery in the Second Degree on a LE or Corrections Officer – Felony

Theft of Property (2 counts) – Misdemeanors

Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor

ALBRECHT is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond and will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on February 27th. Records indicate that ALBRECHT has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center a total of 14 times since 2004.