LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – June is National Employee Wellness Month and keeping healthy while on the job is big focus for many.

Garver Engineering Wellness Program Manager Whitney Gorsegner stopped by KARK 4 to share how organizations can promote employee wellness and how employees can prioritize their health.

Gorsegner noted that employers can do several things to foster a healthier work environment, in turn leading to increased productivity, engagement and retention.

She also shared ways for employees can keep a healthy lifestyle, even while navigating the busyness of working and summer plans.