Garvan Woodland Gardens reopens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After closing all of January, Garvan Woodland Gardens is reopening on Monday.

While the gardens have been closed, they’ve been doing maintenance and construction projects that include paving, adding outdoor gathering space, and preparing for the tulip display.

150 thousand tulips were planted over the weekend, with upgrades to the rest of the garden as well.

Garvan Gardens is opening with the same COVID-19 procedures, such as wearing a mask indoors.

Even with the ongoing pandemic, the garden saw a spike in visitors in 2020.

