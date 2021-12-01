Garvan Woodland Gardens debuts new holiday display

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Garvan Woodland Gardens is known for decking the halls. This year, however, they are debuting a new winter wonderland.

Typically the staff at Garvan Woodland Gardens puts up 5,000,000 lights across 17 acres but because of the supply chain issues and labor shortages that display was not possible.

This year they created a new daytime display called Wonderland. It is an art installation focusing on 9 main areas with different themes in each space reflecting the spirit of winter and the holidays. Guests can enjoy new worlds as they wander the Garden grounds.

The winter wonder will continue weekly with concerts, tea parties, a daily scavenger hunt, a new exclusive party called “Reindeer Games”, and various winter and holiday themed workshops throughout the season.

Wonderland will run until December 31, 2021. The Garden is open daily from 10am to 6pm except for Christmas Day. All tickets may be purchased on site: adults $15, children ages 4-12 $5, children 3 and under free, dogs $5. For more information visit GarvanGardens.org.