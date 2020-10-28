Garland County Sheriff’s Office warns about scam

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are pretending to be deputies and telling people they have missed jury or court duty, then telling them to pay a fine or be arrested.

The sheriff’s office is urging people not to fall for it and not to pay the money.

Officials say they may also spoof the sheriff’s department’s phone number to make it look like it’s real.

If you have a question about jury duty or a potential scam, call the Garland County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

LATEST POSTS: