Garland County Sheriff’s Office recognizes deputies

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize Deputy Colleen Smith and Lt. Shawn Stapleton for their role in saving an inmate’s life on March 22, 2020.



On March 22, 2020, an inmate at the Garland County Detention Center was found unresponsive. Deputy Colleen Smith quickly responded and utilized her training to determine if the subject was breathing or had a pulse. Once Deputy Smith was unable to determine a pulse or breathing activity, she quickly began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with first aid measures and radioed for assistance. Lieutenant Shawn Stapleton responded and relieved Deputy Smith on chest compression while continuing first aid. The inmate was subsequently transported to a local hospital and survived the incident.



Lieutenant Russell Severns stated, “without the heroic action of Deputy Smith and Lieutenant Stapleton, the inmate may not have survived.”



Both Deputy Smith and Lt Stapleton have been nominated for the prestigious Lifesaving Award for their quick response and immediate actions in providing CPR which contributed to saving a human life.



Sheriff Mike McCormick and Chief Deputy Steven Elrod are proud to recognize the officer’s actions that reflect our department’s loyal devotion to duty and keep within the highest traditions of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.