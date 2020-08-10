Garland County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery at auto shop

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an auto shop was ransacked and an employee was beaten. It happened Friday at Advantage Wholesale on Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs.

Right on the main highway in the middle of the day, Raymee Smith says two men and a woman barged into his auto shop wreaking havoc.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said.

Only one employee was manning the shop.

“He said he stood up and they hit him and knocked him almost unconscious right off the bat,” Smith said.

Smith said one of the men continued to beat the employee and the other was grabbing anything he could get his hands on.

“Tore through all here looking for the keys to the cash register, just took the whole cash register, They took his keys, they took his wallet, they took his cellphone, they took every belonging he had off of him,” Smith said.

It didn’t stop there, they went into the garage and busted two windshields.

“Maybe they just punched it I’m not sure and then slashed the two tires right here,” Smith said.

Once the damage was done, they left. Smith just hopes they don’t come back.

“This kind of thing just really makes you wonder what kind of world we live in,” Smith said.

The employee is doing okay. Smith said he is scared to come back to work with out anyone behind bars. If you know anything about this robbery you can call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.