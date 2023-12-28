GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains they discovered earlier this month belong to that of missing Hot Springs 20-year-old Amir Ellis.

The finding comes after deputies with the GCSO were dispatched to a location where human remains were found off of Hwy 7 North.

Deputies sent the remains to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and received the results back on Thursday confirming that the remains belong to Ellis.

Police said that Ellis has been missing since May and three suspects have been arrested in connection with his kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the GCSO at 501-622-3660.