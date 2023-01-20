GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick announced on Friday that his department will not be enforcing the new federal gun equipment rule, following the statement regarding the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s (ATF) final ruling on pistol stabilizing braces.

The ATF published its final rule on January 13, with finalizing a rule that would tighten restrictions on stabilizing braces, an attachment used to act as a shoulder stock or brace for handguns.

On Tuesday, Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long announced that his department also would not enforce the new federal ruling.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the new rule would classify stabilizing brace-equipped handguns the same as short-barreled rifles.

McCormick also pointed out that an Arkansas law passed in January 2021 supports his non-enforcement decision. That law states that any new federal restrictions on firearms ownership after Jan. 1, 2021, are invalid, including firearm registration or taxation.

“As the Sheriff of Garland County,” McCormick said. “I believe that the 2nd Amendment was put into place to protect freedom, personal safety, and all those we love and hold dear.”

“The deputies and myself, having the full weight and backing of the State of Arkansas, and in accordance with that statute, want to make the community aware that we do not support assisting the federal government in the enforcement of the new rule,” McCormick stated.