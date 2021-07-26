Garland County sheriff, Salvation Army look to use $25,000 grant to fight drug abuse

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Drug overdoses are on the rise across the state and country.

It’s leaving police and sheriff’s deputies searching for new ways to combat the issue.

For Salvation Army Sergeants Bryan and Tracy Brinlee, they see hundreds of people every week dealing with two main issues.

“We’re constantly being exposed to drug addiction and homelessness,” Byan Brinlee said.

Both say those two things go hand in hand.

That’s why most of their programs, from feeding to utility assistance, deal with substance abuse.

“Most of our ministries here in the Salvation Army are clothed within that, deeply within that,” Bryan said.

It’s a problem they say is getting worse within the county. Now, help is coming from those behind the badge.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is getting a $25,000 grant to deal with the epidemic.

Those funds will go to three different areas, starting with reducing the stigma associated with substance abuse.

“My background is mental health. Stigma is a huge problem that comes with that because we typically greet people how we pre-determine that they are,” Tracy Brinlee said.