Garland county father gets probation in child abuse case; video of police interview released

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A man accused of shaking his 5-month-old son and causing a traumatic brain injury pleaded guilty last month and received a sentence of five months of probation, according to court records.



Clayton Rynders, who was 22 when the incident happened on Nov. 13, 2017, was arrested on Domestic Battery charges.



Newly released videos reveal a glimpse into Rynders’ interview with detectives about what happened.



Rynders told authorities his son hurt himself by throwing his head back while in a “bouncy chair,” according to a police report.



Rynders said the child went limp and vomited.



In his interview with detectives, Rynders was asked whether he had a short temper when it came to his son crying.



“I wouldn’t say I have a short temper, but it stresses me out,” Rynders said in the 2017 interview with detectives.



According to court documents, Rynders said his child had gone limp before.

“Did something say to you that shaking him or getting carried away with him could injure him after his arm went limp that one time?,” a detective can be heard asking in the interview.



Rynders replies: “She was like if you do that too hard you might hurt him,’ or something like that. I don’t know,” Rynders says in the video.

After more than a year of hearings and motions, Rynders pleaded guilty to a Domestic Battery charge this past August.



Rynders was sentenced to five years of probation, according to court records.



Court records reveal the child did not suffer any long-term injuries or effects from the incident.



It’s unclear whose custody the child remains in.