Garland County Detention Center gets national recognition

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Garland County Detention Center has been named recognized by the American Jail Association for having the most certified jail officers in the nation.

There are currently 64 certified jail officers at the detention center.

This milestone was reached after the deputies of The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division applied and tested for National Certification through the American Jail Association between November and December of 2020.

The test results were delivered to the Sheriff’s Office and the following designations were conferred upon the successful candidates:

Jimmy Caldwell- Certified Jail Officer

Charles Chandler- Certified Jail Officer

James Cheatwood- Certified Jail Officer

Julian Cooper- Certified Jail Officer

Barbara Falasca- Certified Jail Officer

Wendy Guthrie- Certified Jail Officer

Austin Harrell- Certified Jail Officer

Nicholas Killian- Certified Jail Officer

Rhonda King- Certified Jail Officer

Ryan Kluever- Certified Jail Officer

Amanda Medina- Certified Jail Officer

Alexander Nelson- Certified Jail Officer

Dylan Parsons- Certified Jail Officer

Marcus Southerland- Certified Jail Officer

Aaron Standiford- Certified Jail Officer

Cheiana Sykes- Certified Jail Officer

Austin Thompson- Certified Jail Officer

Mason Tilley- Certified Jail Officer

Robin White- Certified Jail Officer

David Willcutt- Certified Jail Officer

James Yerina- Certified Jail Officer

Colleen Smith- Certified Jail Officer

Kelly Hall- Certified Jail Officer

The Certified Jail Officer is awarded to line staff and first-line jail supervisors upon the completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and mastery of jail operation knowledge and skills at the line and first-line supervisory levels.

Based upon the results of the most recent application and testing, The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division continues to lead the State of Arkansas and now leads the Nation with the highest number of Certified Jail Officers in the United States.

