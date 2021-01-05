Garland County Detention Center gets national recognition

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Garland County Detention Center has been named recognized by the American Jail Association for having the most certified jail officers in the nation.
There are currently 64 certified jail officers at the detention center.
This milestone was reached after the deputies of The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division applied and tested for National Certification through the American Jail Association between November and December of 2020.
The test results were delivered to the Sheriff’s Office and the following designations were conferred upon the successful candidates:
Jimmy Caldwell- Certified Jail Officer
Charles Chandler- Certified Jail Officer
James Cheatwood- Certified Jail Officer
Julian Cooper- Certified Jail Officer
Barbara Falasca- Certified Jail Officer
Wendy Guthrie- Certified Jail Officer
Austin Harrell- Certified Jail Officer
Nicholas Killian- Certified Jail Officer
Rhonda King- Certified Jail Officer
Ryan Kluever- Certified Jail Officer
Amanda Medina- Certified Jail Officer
Alexander Nelson- Certified Jail Officer
Dylan Parsons- Certified Jail Officer
Marcus Southerland- Certified Jail Officer
Aaron Standiford- Certified Jail Officer
Cheiana Sykes- Certified Jail Officer
Austin Thompson- Certified Jail Officer
Mason Tilley- Certified Jail Officer
Robin White- Certified Jail Officer
David Willcutt- Certified Jail Officer
James Yerina- Certified Jail Officer
Colleen Smith- Certified Jail Officer
Kelly Hall- Certified Jail Officer
The Certified Jail Officer is awarded to line staff and first-line jail supervisors upon the completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and mastery of jail operation knowledge and skills at the line and first-line supervisory levels.
Based upon the results of the most recent application and testing, The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division continues to lead the State of Arkansas and now leads the Nation with the highest number of Certified Jail Officers in the United States.
LATEST POSTS:
- Man missing in Little Rock after car accident
- SEC Power Rankings (01/04/21): Four league unbeatens fall; Gators, Tide shine
- Students buy specialized shield for Texas teacher at high risk for COVID-19
- Third stimulus check: Biden says Georgia vote key to $2,000 direct payments
- Garland County Detention Center gets national recognition