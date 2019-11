GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The local sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect that broke into several vehicles last night in the area of Woodland Shores, Royal last night.

Deputies say the suspect appears to be a white male who is in his around his 20’s-30’s, and curly brown/red hair.







If you have any information on this subject please contact Detective Yoak at 501-622-3689 or dyoak@garlandcounty.com