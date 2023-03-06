GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County said they found an elderly woman dead outside of a home last week.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a woman who was unresponsive in front of a home in the 200 block of Pebble Beach Drive Saturday afternoon.

The woman was identified as 79-year-old Dorothy Odenheimer. Deputies said that she had suspicious injuries on her body.

Detectives have not released any additional information on this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 501-622-2967.