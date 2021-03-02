Garland County businesses and residents are being offered free trees

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Arkansas Urban Forestry Council (AUFC) is offering free trees to Garland County businesses and residents to plant and help promote sustainable community forests.

AUFC will be hosting a drive-through tree give-away event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Garland County Library’s parking lot, 1427 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71901. A mix of bare-root and containerized hardwood tree species will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Though Garland County is comprised mostly of the forest-covered Ouachita Mountains, planting trees in urban areas such as Hot Springs is integral for enhancing quality of life,” said Anthony Whittington, director of the Hot Springs Parks and Trails department and AUFC board president. “Trees in urban areas can aid in the reduction of runoff into our waterways, can filter out pollution and improve air quality.”

“Planting, maintaining, and conserving community trees benefits all Arkansans,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division. “Tree giveaways empower residents at all socioeconomic levels to enhance the natural beauty of their surroundings and to enjoy those benefits in their own backyards and business districts.”

AUFC is funded through a sub-award grant from the Forestry Division’s Urban & Community Forestry Program.