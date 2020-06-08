Garland County authorities investigate deadly shooting

1  of  2
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to deputies, it happened just after 9:30am at a home on the 300 block of Westinghouse Drive.

When deputies arrived in the area, they heard what sounded like gunshots. As they got closer to the house, they found Calvin Davis leaving. Davis was detained while deputies investigated.

Once inside the home, authorities found the body of 61-year-old Larry Johnson.

Davis was transported Garland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and was later charged with 1st Degree Murder.

He is being held at the Garland County Detention Center.

