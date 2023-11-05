LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s that time of the year again as man’s best friend got to hit the water at Doggie Paddle Day at the War Memorial Pool Sunday afternoon.

The event was hosted by Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village and was open to dogs of all breeds and sizes. The outdoor pool is closed for the year, so it was opened up for the pups to run and play.

LR Animal Village said that the admission charged for the fun will go towards helping out the cats and dogs in need of adoption and daily care, and even though the romp is over, donations are still being welcomed.

“We always need wet food, for kittens, puppies, adult dogs, adult cats, everybody, we always need wet food,” Betsy Robb from the Animal Village said.

Robb also said that bedding like towels and blankets without stuffing are always in need at the Animal Village.

For more information, visit them online at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.