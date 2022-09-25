LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Little Rock Nine and the City of Little Rock joined Sunday afternoon to rename Park Street.

Park Street that runs in front of Little Rock Central High School and national historic site, was renamed Little Rock Nine Way in recognition of the 65th anniversary of the integration of the school.

The event was in partnership with the City of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

The Little Rock Nine gained national attention in 1957 when nine Black teenagers were prevented from entering the Central High, where only whites attended. As the students attempted to attend the school, they were met with angry mobs and guardsmen day after day.

It wasn’t until September, 25,1957, that the members of Little Rock Nine were able to attend their first full day of classes at the historic high school, changing the dynamic in schools. Ernest Green became the first black graduate of Central High School in May 1958, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.