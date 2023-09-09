SHERWOOD, Ark. – It was a fun day for a good cause at the Sherwood pool as the city’s canine residents got to celebrate the 4th annual PupPawLooza Pool Party on Saturday.

This is the 4th year for the pool party, which gives people in the community the opportunity to bring their furry friends for a swim in the pool before it shuts down for the season.

The free event sponsored by the Sherwood Animal Shelter took donations for the shelter’s medical fund.

Organizers said that, as always, what they need most of all are people willing to welcome a new member into their family.

Captain Jamie Hartman from the Sherwood PD’s Animal Control unit said that the purpose of the event is to give the animals a permanent home.

“We are full, we stay full, and so we need great people to come and help take care of those animals and give them permanency”

If you’d like to donate, the animal shelter could use towels, bleach, cat litter as well as dog and cat toys.

More information about the Sherwood Animal Shelter can be found by visiting them online.