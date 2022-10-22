LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some four-legged friends jumped in cars and headed to their forever homes Saturday as part of a special adoption event.

The “Fill the Outback” event is put on every year by Subaru Little Rock and the Humane Society of Pulaski County, in hopes they can find animals a home.

The event is made possible by a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, as well as Subaru which helps pay for all the animals adoption fees.

Julie Austin of the Humane Society of Pulaski County said that the grants allow the pets to be fully ready to find their forever home.

“They give us a grant which helps us get the pets ready, get them fully vetted, spayed neutered microchipped all of that so they can come out and be ready to go home,” Austin said.

Food and toy donations were also collected at the event and that will all be donated to the Humane Society of Pulaski County.