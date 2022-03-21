LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Funeral services have been set for Little Rock filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine while gathering information for a report about refugees.

Renaud’s death on March 13 struck many in the Little Rock arts Community. He and his brother Craig founded the Little Rock Film Festival and the Arkansas Motion Picture Institute, and the pair covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, violence in Mexico and the earthquake in Haiti.

Services will be held at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church on Saturday March 26 at 1:00 p.m.

With the high level of interest in showing support to the family over the loss of Renaud, the church announced it will also be streaming services on its website and its YouTube page.

The death of Brent Renaud was mourned by not just Arkansans and those touched by his work, but also Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon Ukrainian people by Russia,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet. “May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness.”

Renaud was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the area has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in the days leading up to Renaud’s death.